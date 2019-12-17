A spokeswoman for the coalition, Dragana Drndarevska, said North Macedonia’s sex workers lack adequate protections and urged the country’s center-left government to make prostitution legal.
“We believe that decriminalization will best protect their human rights,” Drndarevska said.
The coalition said transgender sex workers are even more vulnerable to violence and marginalization.
