Man drowns after running from police, jumping in pond

In a social media posting , Tulsa police said officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse found its front door shattered and a naked man inside with his wet clothing strewn around the room.

TULSA, Okla. — A naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from their custody, jumped into a pond and drowned early Thursday, police said.

Officers handcuffed the man, who initially was cooperative but suddenly broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface.