Early in the morning of May 11, 2018, Greenwood, clad only in socks, ran through the airport screaming that a bomb was about to explode, police said. He vanished before eventually running out of a baggage carousel opening. Police subdued him with a stun gun.

The airport was shut down for two hours while everyone was evacuated from the terminal and authorities searched for a bomb.

The judge’s sentence is lower than the nearly four years in prison recommended by state sentencing guidelines.

Greenwood’s public defender Ryan Belanger said his client had an addiction to Adderall, which led to the airport incident. Belanger said Greenwood suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 car accident.

