By Associated PressSeptember 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDTNEW YORK — Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in U.S. Open final.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy