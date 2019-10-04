NEW YORK — A Honduran drug trafficker is giving more details about campaign contributions he says he gave to the current and former presidents of the Central American nation — money he says was channeled through the brother of now-President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Víctor Hugo Díaz Morales testified Friday that he gave co-defendant Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández $100,000 in 2009 for a congressional race by the suspect’s brother as well as the campaign of eventual President Porfirio Lobo.