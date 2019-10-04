Díaz says Tony Hernández assured him the political connections could help them move cocaine through Honduras without government interference.
Prosecutors have said Juan Orlando Hernández received at least $1.5 million from traffickers for his 2013 presidential campaign. Hernández denies those allegations and hasn’t been charged. Lobo has also denied allegations linking him to drug traffickers.
