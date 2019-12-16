Delke’s defense contends that news coverage has influenced prospective jurors in Nashville, putting his fair trial rights at risk.

Judge Monte Watkins denied the motion for a different jury pool last month, saying the court can assemble a jury in Nashville that will be “fair and impartial” in considering Delke’s charges.

Watkins on Monday allowed an appeal to move forward. A trial date still hasn’t been set.

The defense has argued Delke followed his training and state law in shooting after seeing Hambrick had a gun. Prosecutors have said Delke could have sought cover and summoned help. They noted that Hambrick was shot from behind.

