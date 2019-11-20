News outlets report the homeowner, who was at work, told authorities someone was in his home after being alerted by his system. Police say Mangrum had snatched up the homeowner’s electronics and jewelry and sought to hide when he realized authorities were on the way.

Police say Mangrum had to be hospitalized after his fall, adding he’ll be charged with aggravated burglary.

There was no immediate word on Mangrum’s condition or whether he has a lawyer who could comment for him.

