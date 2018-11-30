NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s police union is blasting the city’s plans to award up to $15 million in incentives for Amazon’s new facility, calling it “corporate welfare.”

A Nashville Fraternal Order of Police news release this week called for support of a resolution to block Amazon’s incentives until city employees receive cost-of-living adjustments.

Nashville has proposed up to a $15 million cash grant based on each job Amazon creates within the next seven years.

Amazon has said its total incentive package in Nashville includes up to $102 million in performance-based incentives based on creating 5,000 jobs over the seven-year timeframe, with an average wage exceeding $150,000.

Mayor David Briley and Gov. Bill Haslam contend that Nashville and the state are getting great deals that will quickly pay themselves off.

