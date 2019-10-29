Hall’s office says Nashville’s government has received revenue since 1996 through a council-approved contract to house federal detainees, including ICE detainees.

His office is negotiating with the U.S. Marshals Service to remove ICE from that contract, but will still house U.S. Marshals’ detainees under a renewed council-approved agreement.

Hall says his office will limit interactions with ICE to what state law requires.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

