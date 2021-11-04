Kirk Douglas, in his late 30s at the time of the alleged assault, was known for such films as “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.” He also was one of the first major actors to form his own production company and a prominent liberal activist who has been widely credited with helping to break the Cold War blacklist against suspected Communists when he hired Dalton Trumbo to write “Spartacus” and listed him by name for the 1960 release. Douglas and his second wife, Anne, donated millions of dollars through the Douglas Foundation they co-founded in 1964 with a mission to “helping those who might not otherwise be able to help themselves.”