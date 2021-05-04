According to the Bail Project, when ranked by state, seven of the 10 states with the highest incarceration rates in the U.S. are in the South. And Black Americans bear the brunt of incarceration in the region. Of all Black Americans in jail in the U.S., nearly half are in Southern jails, the Bail Project said. Many prisoners are also saddled with fines and court fees that can lead to reimprisonment if they go unpaid.