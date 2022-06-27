National briefs: 4 Vietnam veterans to get Medal of Honor

Placeholder while article actions load

4 Vietnam veterans to get Medal of Honor Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight President Biden will award the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest recognition for combat valor, to four U.S. Army veterans who fought through hellacious battles during the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago, White House officials said Monday. The recipients include Spec. 5th Class Dwight Birdwell, who led an armored unit through a bloody ambush in 1968; Maj. John J. Duffy, a Special Forces officer who fought off an attack on his fire base in 1972; Spec. 5th Class Dennis M. Fujii, who directed airstrikes on advancing forces while under fire in Laos in 1971 and after surviving a helicopter crash; and Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who single-handedly cleared a trench of enemy fighters using grenades and a rifle in 1967.

All four will have previous awards upgraded, with Kaneshiro receiving the honor posthumously. The ceremony is scheduled for July 5.

Birdwell, 74, said in a phone interview Monday that he received notification of his award from Biden last month, and that the president told him twice it was a “big deal.”

He previously received the Silver Star, the U.S. military’s third-highest award for combat valor, for his actions Jan. 31, 1968. Others in his unit had sought the upgrade for years.

— Dan Lamothe

Judge: Noncitizens can't vote in elections

New York City can’t allow noncitizens to vote in elections for mayor and other municipal offices, a judge ruled Monday.

Earlier this year, the New York City Council passed a law that granted municipal voting rights to immigrants who legally work and live in one of the city’s five boroughs.

The move by the Democratic-led chamber would have allowed more than 800,000 legal residents, young undocumented immigrants known as “dreamers” and green-card holders to vote in local elections next year. To register, noncitizens must have lived in New York for 30 days, the same requirement for citizens, and have at least a work permit.

The law would have made New York the largest municipality in the country to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.

Under the law, noncitizens would not be allowed to vote in national or state elections — including in presidential or congressional races. The historic move immediately ignited threats of legal challenges from Republicans.

On Monday, Staten Island Judge Ralph Porzio sided with them, ruling that the law violated the state’s election law and its municipal home rule law.

— Mariana Alfaro

Boy, 8, accidentally shoots and kills baby

An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old girl and injured a 2-year-old girl at a Florida motel on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy’s father left the gun holstered in his Pensacola motel room closet. After he left the room, his son found it and fired a round that passed through and killed the baby and struck the toddler, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said during a news conference Monday. The children who were shot belonged to the girlfriend of the father.

The toddler is expected to recover, Simmons said.

The boy’s father returned to the room, took the gun and what investigators believe were drugs and left the room again, Simmons said. He is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of culpable negligence by storing a firearm within easy reach of a minor resulting in injuries, tampering with evidence and failure to store a firearm in a required manner.

He was arrested and later released on $41,000 bond.

— Associated Press

