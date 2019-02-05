ALABAMA

No charges for officer in fatal mall shooting

An Alabama police officer will not face charges for killing a man he mistook for the gunman in a mall shooting, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

His announcement drew outrage from the slain man’s family, who said the officer jumped to conclusions when he saw a young black man with a gun.

An officer shot Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., 21, while responding to a shooting on Thanksgiving night at a mall in Hoover.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday that his investigation concluded “the officer did not commit a crime” and that he would not present the case to a grand jury. Marshall said he considered the matter closed.

A 26-page report released by Marshall’s office said the officer mistakenly believed Bradford fired the earlier shots. The report said the officer saw Bradford running toward the scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the wounded shooting victim or harm others. The earlier shooting victim was Bradford’s friend, with whom he had been at the mall.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Court rules Sandusky to be resentenced

Jerry Sandusky lost a bid for a new trial Tuesday, but a Pennsylvania appeals court ordered him to be resentenced for a 45-count child molestation conviction.

The former Penn State assistant football coach was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but a Superior Court panel said that included the improper application of mandatory minimums.

In a 119-page opinion, the appeals panel struck down argument after argument that lawyers for Sandusky, 75, had made in seeking a new trial. His defense lawyer, Al Lindsay, said he will ask the state’s highest court to reconsider.

Lindsay said he was unsure if the new sentencing is likely to result in a substantially different sentence.

The state attorney general’s office said it was pleased that Sandusky’s convictions remained intact.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Man sentenced to life in 6 shooting deaths

A man who fatally shot six strangers in southwestern Michigan was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Jason Dalton, 48, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder last month, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Michigan has no death penalty, so he was guaranteed to receive the mandatory life sentence at Tuesday’s hearing in a Kalamazoo County court.

Dalton admitted to shooting eight people in three locations in between picking up passengers for Uber. After his arrest, police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

Four women were killed in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant: Barbara Hawthorne, Dorothy “Judy” Brown, Mary Lou Nye and her sister-in-law, Mary Jo Nye. Rich Smith and his 17-year-old son, Tyler Smith, were fatally shot while looking at a pickup truck in a dealer’s lot.

Abigail Kopf, who was 14 at the time, was shot in the head during the restaurant shooting and survived. Tiana Carruthers was shot and wounded in a residential area.

Dalton, who was deemed competent to stand trial, has not explained why he randomly shot eight people. The father of two had worked as an insurance adjuster and had no criminal record before the shootings.

— Associated Press