KENTUCKY

Gas pipeline blast leaves woman dead

A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

Some homes were consumed by the blaze when firefighters extinguished the flames hours later, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Robert Purdy said at least five homes were destroyed and structures within 500 yards had damage. He said a handful of people who were missing after the blast have now been accounted for.

The 30-inch-wide pipeline moves natural gas under such high pressure that the flames reached around 300 feet in the air and could be seen throughout the county, he said. The explosion about 1 a.m. was so huge that it showed up on radar, according to a tweet from WKYT-TV meteorologist Chris Bailey.

Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum identified the woman who died as Lisa Denise Derringer, 58, of Stanford. Purdy said it appears she may have left her home because of the fire and was overtaken by the heat.

Emergency managers said the rupture involved the Texas Eastern Transmission pipeline, which is owned and operated by Calgary, Canada-based Enbridge. The pipeline stretches thousands of miles from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man caught in Syria faces terror charge

A North Texas man who was captured by military forces in Syrian has been charged with supporting the Islamic State, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

In July, a grand jury indicted Omer Kuzu, 23, on one count of conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said Kuzu appeared in a Dallas court Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint states Kuzu and his brother left their home in the Dallas suburb of Plano in 2014, traveled to Turkey and were then smuggled across the Syrian border. Prosecutors say Kuzu was captured by Syrian forces in early 2019 and recently transferred to FBI custody.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Fired deputy arrested over drug cases

A former Florida deputy has been arrested following a series of questionable drug arrests, authorities said Thursday.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reported that Steven O’Leary was arrested in the Tallahassee area Monday. He faces 49 charges including official misconduct, falsifying arrest affidavits and statements, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment.

O’Leary was fired in January from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors said they found discrepancies in some of his drug arrests over an 11-month period.

— Associated Press