University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at 10:17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall. He said a boy about 2 years old was also in the room and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Vaughn did not say whether the women were students.

Classes were canceled for the day at the university, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

In October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M at Commerce students.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

1 killed as man fires gun in Greyhound bus

A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person and wounding five others in a seemingly random attack before passengers disarmed him, authorities and a witness said.

The driver of the Los Angeles-to-San Francisco bus pulled onto the shoulder, where some of those aboard led the killer off the vehicle, and he was quickly taken into custody, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. The driver continued on to the next exit as passengers performed first aid on the wounded, he said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and there was no indication the gunman knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun.

The bus was traveling on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec, about 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles, when the passenger started shooting with a semiautomatic handgun shortly before 1:30 a.m. Forty-three people were aboard, including 6- and 8-year-old children, who were not hurt.

The dead passenger was identified as a 51-year-old woman from Colombia. Two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries, Pennings said.

No immediate charges were brought against the suspect, whose name was not released.

Greyhound prohibits passengers from bringing guns, explosives or dangerous chemicals on board its buses or in their luggage, according to its website.

The company declined to answer additional questions about security on its buses.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Drug shortages delay additional executions

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) delayed three additional executions as the state continues to struggle to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf and Warren “Keith” Henness. The inmates were scheduled to die in March, April and May, respectively.

DeWine moved Lott’s and Stumpf’s executions to next year and Henness’s to 2022.

DeWine blamed the reprieves on the state’s inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. He has said for months that he is concerned that drug companies — which oppose the use of their drugs in executions — could pull pharmaceuticals from state hospitals to punish Ohio if it did secure their drugs and use them for lethal injection.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment in light of the drug shortage.