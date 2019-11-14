Shores said FBI agents arrested seven of the defendants — five in Norman, Okla., one in Brooklyn, N.Y., and one in Long Beach, Calif. — and the other three remain at-large.

Investigators said the victims and defendants never met in person and only communicated via online platforms.

The defendants allegedly used the money to “salvage vehicles and car parts to export them overseas, typically to Nigeria,” according to the indictment.

AD

— Associated Press

AD

Man sentenced for supporting terrorists: A Bosnian immigrant living in St. Louis County in Missouri has been sentenced to eight years in prison and will be deported for raising money to support terrorists. A federal judge sentenced Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, 45, on Thursday. Prosecutors say Hodzic sent cash and military equipment to third parties in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere from 2013 to 2015 — including Abdullah Ramo Pazara, also of St. Louis County, who died while fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria.

— Associated Press

AD