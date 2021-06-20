He said the vehicles probably hydroplaned on wet roads, with eight children, ages 4 to 17, killed in a van belonging to a youth ranch for abused or neglected children operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association. Two people died in a separate vehicle, Garlock told local news outlets — Cody Fox, 29, and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana, both of Marion County, Tenn.
OREGON
Man wanted for killings turns himself in
A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,
Oen Evan Nicholson is suspected in the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of the Mill Casino in North Bend on Friday.
While driving his father’s truck, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, at the campground and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73. Linda Oyster remained in critical condition Sunday, said Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier.
Nicholson is also suspected of killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Frasier said.
1 dead, 1 injured after driver hits chorus group: A member of a men's chorus group unintentionally slammed into fellow chorists at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, killing one member of the group and seriously injuring another, the group's director said Sunday, correcting initial speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. Wilton Manors Vice Mayor Paul Rolli and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the early investigation shows it was an accident. The 77-year-old driver was taken into custody, but police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Juneteenth event: A 22-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Oakland, Calif., near the city's Juneteenth celebration, although it wasn't known whether the violence was connected with the event, police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening near Lake Merritt, said Oakland Police Department Officer Johnna Watson. The five other victims, males ages 16 to 27, and a woman in her 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, she said Saturday night.
— From news services