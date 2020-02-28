All 13 were taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia, Decker said. The group told authorities there were two smugglers on board who told them to swim ashore.
Coast Guard crews flying overhead were also attempting Friday to locate the boat known as a “panga” that the smugglers used to transport the migrants, though it is suspected it returned to Mexico, Decker said.
Firefighters and lifeguards responded Friday after receiving reports about 4:30 a.m. of people in the ocean calling for help in Spanish. They were later assisted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and other agencies.
Of the 13 in custody, eight are men and five are women.
So far this year, U.S. authorities in San Diego have detained 368 people attempting to enter the United States illegally via maritime smuggling, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
— Associated Press
MISSOURI
Officer sentenced in Russian-roulette death
A St. Louis police officer accused of accidentally killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Nathaniel Hendren, 30, had been scheduled to go to trial March 23 on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
He was accused of fatally shooting Katlyn Alix, 24, also a St. Louis police officer, at his home in January 2019 while he was supposed to be on duty elsewhere. Hendren’s male partner, also on duty, was at the home, too. Alix, a married military veteran, was off duty at the time.
Hendren’s lawyer, Talmage Newton IV, has called Alix’s death a “tragic accident,” but a lawsuit filed by Alix’s family claimed Hendren forced other girlfriends to play similar games.
— Associated Press