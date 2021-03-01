The shooting happened in a hallway at Watson Chapel Junior High School as students were switching classes about 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said.

The school is in the city of Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The school went on lockdown after the shooting. The shooter ran away but was found in a nearby neighborhood by a tracking dog, Sergeant said.

The wounded boy, who was also 15, was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where he was “in very serious condition,” Sergeant said. His name was not released.

At one point, there was confusion about the boy’s condition as a police spokesman reported that he had died.

Sergeant said police believe this was “a targeted incident,” but they have no motive yet.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

2 wanted in Ghosn's escape sent to Japan

An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the United States.

Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

The Massachusetts men, who have been in a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist who in the past was hired by parents to rescue abducted children, has never denied the allegations.

Ghosn had been out on bail after his November 2018 arrest on charges that he underreported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Governor agrees to live in Charleston

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to live in the seat of state government in Charleston, ending a long-running challenge over his residency.

A Kanawha County judge on Monday signed an order dismissing a 2018 lawsuit filed by a former state lawmaker.

Through his attorney, Justice (R) said he intends to reside in Charleston “consistent with the definition of ‘reside’ in the Supreme Court of Appeals’ opinion,” according to the dismissal signed by Senior Status Circuit Judge Dan O’Hanlon.

In allowing the lawsuit to proceed in November, the state Supreme Court rejected arguments from Justice that the courts could not force him to live in the state capital.

The two-term governor defended living in Lewisburg, W.Va., even though the state constitution says the governor “shall reside at the seat of government” in Charleston. The justices wrote that courts had the right to compel the governor to comply with the constitution.

Former Del. Isaac Sponaugle (D) brought the suit after bipartisan criticism that Justice lived 100 miles away from Charleston, near his resort, the Greenbrier.

Justice, the richest person in the state who owns a complex business empire of coal and agricultural entities, agreed to pay $65,000 to Sponaugle for attorney fees and costs.