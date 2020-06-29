Demonstrators have occupied several blocks around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and a park for about two weeks, since police abandoned the precinct following standoffs and clashes with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep SUV near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone about 3 a.m. Monday, just before the shooting, according to police.

Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle. Police said two people who were probably occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center, police said. The second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was reported in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Prosecutor: Shooting by deputies justified

State investigators found that Georgia deputies were justified in fatally shooting a man suspected of tying up his wife, taking their three children and later crashing into three patrol cars outside her home when he returned, a prosecutor said Monday.

Macon-Bibb District Attorney David Cooke said at a virtual news conference that no charges will be filed against deputies who shot 30-year-old Keith Young on May 19. The deputies had been called to the home that day to investigate a reported domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping.

Young’s wife told deputies when they arrived at the home that day that the couple had been going through a divorce and that Young had tied her up and escaped with their children, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release afterward. She told deputies she got free and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

While the deputies were taking a report, Young returned and sped up suddenly toward them, striking three patrol cars and another parked vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies fired gunshots at Young, who died later at a hospital, the statement added.

The children were found to be with Young’s family and returned to their mother.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Wildfire ravages homes in desert town

A wind-driven wildfire destroyed homes and forced evacuations as it tore through a rural Southern California desert town near the Salton Sea, authorities said Monday.

The fire erupted Sunday evening in Niland, a small and poor agricultural community about 100 miles from San Diego.

Damage was still being assessed but the current estimate was 20 homes destroyed and about 130 people displaced, said Linsey Dale, a spokeswoman for Imperial County.

The American Red Cross Southern California Region said it was working to provide shelter.

Niland, population about 1,000, is located at the north end of an agricultural region that stretches south to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The fire was pushed by strong winds, forcing evacuation of the entire township.

Every local firetruck and firefighting team responded, and firefighting help also came from elsewhere.

The fire is the latest blow to California’s Imperial County, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 500 patients have been moved to hospitals in other counties over the past five weeks to relieve strain on the county’s health-care system.

— Associated Press

Two shot at Amazon warehouse in Florida: Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility near Jacksonville, Fla., authorities said. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.