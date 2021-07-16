Law enforcement officers seized five pipe bombs, thousands of rounds of ammunition and “between 45 and 50 firearms, including at least three fully-automatic weapons” during a January search of Rogers’s home and business, according to the indictment.
Rogers and Copeland face charges, including conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used in interstate commerce; possession of unregistered destructive devices; and obstruction of justice.
According to court documents, Rogers and Copeland had discussed attacking the offices of social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, before finally settling on the California Democratic Party.
“I want to blow up a democrat building bad,” Rogers told Copeland in a Jan. 11 text message cited in the indictment.
“I’m thinking sac office first target,” he later wrote, referring to the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento.
Copeland agreed and replied, “Plan attack.”
Rogers ended the conversation with the message, “Let’s see what happens after the 20th we go to war.” President Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20.
In another message, Rogers wrote, “I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t I will” — in an apparent reference to Donald Trump, the 45th president.
Rogers’s defense attorney Jess Raphael told the Associated Press that the plot “was a lot of drunken talk and bluster between two friends . . . with no intent to act.”
Law enforcement agents found a sticker for the Three Percenters anti-government movement on Rogers’s vehicle and a satirical “white privilege card” that contained references to Trump.
Agents also found copies of “The Anarchist Cookbook,” the “U.S. Army Improvised Munitions Handbook” and “Homemade C-4: A Recipe for Survival” at Rogers’s business.
— Felicia Sonmez
MISSOURI
3 charged in fatal 2018 duck boat accident
A local prosecutor charged a boat captain and two other employees Friday over 17 deaths in July 2018 when a tourist duck boat sank on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm, reviving the threat of long prison sentences seven months after federal charges against them were dismissed.
The total of 63 felony charges were filed in Stone County, Mo., against the captain, the general manager and the manager on duty the day of the accident for the Ride the Ducks attraction on Table Rock Lake near the tourist hub of Branson in southwestern Missouri.
Captain Kenneth Scott McKee of Verona, general manager Curtis Lanham of Galena, and manager on duty Charles Baltzell of Kirbyville were charged after a federal judge dismissed earlier charges filed by federal prosecutors, concluding they did not have jurisdiction.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, whose office will assist with the prosecution, and County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby announced the charges.
McKee, 54, faces 29 charges, including 17 charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The 12 additional charges allege that he endangered child passengers on the boat, five of whom died.
Baltzell, 79, and Lanham, 39, face 17 charges each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Thirty-one people were aboard when the duck boat entered the lake. A storm appeared suddenly, and waves swamped the boat before it could make it back to shore. Fourteen people survived.
— Associated Press