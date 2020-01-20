A police spokesman said a gunman opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation indicates an armed security guard killed the shooter, Jackson said.

At least 15 went to hospitals with injuries related to the shooting, police said. At least three people are in critical condition, police said.

A Facebook post on 9ine Ultra Lounge’s page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

TEXAS

2 shot to death at concert venue

Two people were killed and five were wounded late Sunday when an assailant began shooting “indiscriminately” inside a club in San Antonio, according to police.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that someone opened fire about 9 p.m. following an altercation during a performance at Ventura, a music venue and bar in the River Walk, just north of downtown.

One of the deceased victims was identified by police as Robert Martinez, 21. The other victim, Alejandro Robles, 25, died on the way to a hospital, McManus said.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

CALIFORNIA

Police: Driver rammed into car, killing 3 teens

A Southern California driver intentionally rammed a Toyota Prius with six teenage boys inside, killing three and injuring three others before fleeing, authorities said Monday.

The Prius went off the road and slammed into a tree about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Temescal Valley in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles. Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters freed some teens trapped in the car. One boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at hospitals. The other victims had moderate injuries, authorities said.

A witness followed the other car and notified police. Officers found an Infiniti with front-end damage parked in a neighborhood near the crash site, Officer Juan Quintero told the Riverside Press-Enterprise.