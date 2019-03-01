TEXAS

Men arrested as family member executed

Chaos erupted outside Texas’s death chamber when the son of the condemned inmate pounded on the chamber windows, shouted obscenities and threw fists after his father spoke his final words.

Billie Wayne Coble, a Vietnam War veteran who killed his estranged wife’s parents and brother and threatened to do the same to her in 1989, told five witnesses that he selected to attend his Thursday night execution that he loved them. Coble then nodded as they watched from a witness room, saying: “Take care.”

When he finished speaking, his son, grandson and daughter-in-law became emotional, and the men swung and kicked at others in the death chamber witness area. Officers stepped in but said the men continued to resist and were eventually moved to a courtyard, where both were handcuffed and arrested.

“Why are you doing this?” the woman asked. “They just killed his daddy.”

As the men were being subdued outside, a single dose of pentobarbital was injected into Coble. He gasped several times and began snoring as the lethal dose of drug was being administered inside the death chamber at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

He was pronounced dead 11 minutes later, at 6:24 p.m. His son and grandson, later identified as Gordon Wayne Coble, 45, and Dalton Coble, 21, were arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Both have been released on $1,000 bond each.

The 70-year-old Billie Wayne Coble was the oldest inmate executed by Texas since the state resumed carrying out capital punishment in 1982.

He was convicted nearly three decades ago for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha, and their son, Bobby Vicha. The victims were killed at separate homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Judge: Confederate group must disband

A pro-Confederacy group in South Carolina must break up, and if they ever get back together they must pay a black mother and her two children $3 million for posting pictures of the children holding Confederate memorabilia without their mother’s permission, a judge ruled.

The Secessionist Party reached the agreement with the mother in court Thursday, the Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

The Secessionist Party was holding a rally to support the Confederate flag in Charleston in June 2017, and the children were at a picnic nearby with their family when they and other children were attracted to a firetruck, according to the lawsuit.

A member of the Secessionist Party came up to the 7-year-old and the 8-year-old, gave them a small Confederate flag and told them to hold it low and against their body so their mother couldn’t see it, then took their pictures, the lawsuit said.

The pictures were posted on the group’s Facebook page hours later under the heading “Spreading the love to ALL our Southern Brothers and Sisters,” the lawsuit said.

The children’s mother told her lawyers that she received so many hateful messages about the photos she had to shut down her own Facebook page.

As part of the agreement, the Secessionist Party did not appear in court as the settlement was finalized. The party agreed to pay the Charleston NAACP $1,000 and disband.

Judge Alex Kinlaw Jr. agreed with the settlement that also ordered the $3 million payment if they ever get back together.

— Associated Press