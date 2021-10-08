Prosecutors say Abdelaziz, 64, a former casino executive from Las Vegas, paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit despite the fact she did not make her high school varsity team.
Wilson, 62, a former Staples executive, allegedly paid $220,000 to have his son designated as a USC water polo recruit and gave another $1 million to get his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford as sailing recruits.
Attorneys for the fathers said they considered their payments legitimate donations. They blamed Rick Singer, the admissions consultant at the heart of the scheme, for exaggerating the athletic résumé of their children and using their money as bribes.
Jurors in Boston deliberated for nearly 11 hours over two days before handing down guilty verdicts. Abdelaziz and Wilson will be sentenced in February. They face up to 20 years in jail.
The investigation led to 50 people, including 33 parents, being charged. The probe engulfed wealthy and famous parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
— Danielle Douglas-Gabriel
WISCONSIN
U.S. won't charge officer in shooting
The Justice Department said Friday it would not seek federal criminal civil rights charges against police officer Rusten Sheskey of Kenosha, Wis., in the shooting of a Black man last summer that reignited social justice protests, saying evidence was insufficient to prove that he had used excessive force.
Jacob Blake, now 30, was left partially paralyzed after Sheskey, who is White, fired seven times into his back as Blake attempted to entered an SUV that he had been driving during the August 2020 incident. The shooting set off a week of demonstrations in the city, which led to the fatal shootings of two men, allegedly by a 17-year-old who joined armed men claiming to protect businesses from rioters.
State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey earlier this year after video showed that Blake, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was armed with a knife, the Associated Press reported.
— David Nakamura