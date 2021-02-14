“Our hope would be that most would be restored sooner than that, but some customers will be affected for several days,” he said.

The utility, which had about 250,000 customers without power on Saturday, is bringing in crews from Nevada and Montana to help restore power, he said. Other utilities, which reported about another 25,000 outages Saturday, were also working to bring electricity to homes and businesses.

Forecasters warned of more hazardous weather through Monday.

Wintry weather was forecast for much of the United States on Sunday, with freezing temperatures expected to dip as snow falls as far south as Texas’s Gulf Coast.

The storm has prompted officials in Houston, where temperatures were in the 70s last week, to advise residents to prepare for power failures and hazardous roads that could be similar to those experienced in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane. Temperatures were expected to drop to below freezing there by Sunday night.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies, such as rescuing stranded drivers.

Parts of Kentucky and West Virginia still recovering from an ice storm last week are expected to get up to a quarter-inch of ice or up to eight inches of snow by Tuesday. About 19,000 customers remained without electricity in southern West Virginia and about 9,000 in eastern Kentucky on Sunday from the storm that moved through on Wednesday and Thursday.

— Associated Press

New York

Man arrested in fatal subway stabbings

A 21-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested in the fatal stabbings of two people on New York City subway trains, police said Sunday.

Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody Saturday night and was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder, police said.

One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens late Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso, police said. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a subway car in upper Manhattan.

Two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan. Authorities think all four victims were homeless.

Deputy Chief Brian McGee said officers on patrol in the northern Manhattan neighborhood where three of the four stabbings occurred spotted Lopez, who fit the description of the suspect being sought in the attacks, at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The officers brought Lopez to the local police precinct for questioning, McGee said. A knife was recovered from Lopez and will be analyzed to determine whether it was the weapon used in the attacks, McGee said.

Police said they think Lopez may have committed all of the attacks. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.