Police said two of the arrests were for felonies, one was for a misdemeanor and 25 were for municipal citations. Police said some of the people arrested were blocking traffic, others had tried to start fires, and one person had materials to start a fire, including lighter fluid. Police said one person in the group posted a picture of himself with a handgun — though it was not clear whether he was among those arrested.

Two people arrested were evaluated for minor injuries, police said.

Protesters have gathered every day since prosecutors announced Wednesday that they would not charge Officer Joseph Mensah in 17-year-old Alvin Cole’s death. Mensah, who is Black, shot Cole after a foot chase outside a Wauwatosa mall in February.

About an hour after Friday’s curfew went into effect, law enforcement began advancing toward the crowd. Police said some protesters threw rocks and bottles at law enforcement, and police said they used chemical irritants, which they described as tear gas, as well as pepper balls and paint balls in self-defense.

Video posted to Twitter by local reporters showed heavy smoke in the air as police advanced, and multiple people taken into custody.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Road to be named for Trayvon Martin

A Florida road will be named after a Black teenager whose death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 catalyzed a movement for racial justice.

The Miami Herald reports that Trayvon Martin’s name will be added to a section of an avenue that leads to a high school he attended in Miami.

Members of the Miami-Dade County Commission approved the motion unanimously this week. Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who sponsored the resolution, said the teen had mechanical skills, knowing how to build and fix dirt bikes, and wanted to attend college.

The portion of the county-owned road will be called Trayvon Martin Avenue. Officials said the new signs should be ready within a few weeks.

Martin, 17, was fatally shot in Sanford, Fla., while walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was shot by George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was acquitted under Florida’s controversial self-defense law. The Black Lives Matter movement emerged after a Florida jury decided to clear Zimmerman in the shooting in July 2013.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Religious gathering limit is upheld

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to rise, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said Saturday, as authorities heightened their focus on banning mass gatherings in coronavirus hot spots.

Cuomo announced that 826 people were hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since July 15. State officials said eight New Yorkers died of covid-19 on Friday.

Still, the governor insisted that the “numbers remain good news,” noting that public health officials traced 18 percent of positive tests this week to a so-called “Red Zone” that’s home to 2.8 percent of the state population.

Six coronavirus clusters have cropped up in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Broome, Orange and Rockland counties. The state has closed schools and nonessential businesses in those areas and limited gatherings.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said Saturday that church officials “are left with no choice” but to abide by new restrictions that temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in the coronavirus hot spots. The restrictions limit attendance at all houses of worship to 25 percent of capacity, or a maximum of 10 people.

— Associated Press

Foxes, coyotes removed from unlicensed Mich. rehab: Officials removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in western Michigan where the owner's 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm after reaching into a pen that housed two wolf-dog hybrids. State conservation officers searching the Howling Timbers facility Friday in Muskegon also found 47 dogs that are believed to have been crossbred with wolves or other wolf-dog hybrids, according to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources. The agency said it learned in August that a girl had been bitten in July after putting her arm into a cage. "No person should be allowed near those dogs," conservation officer Anna Cullen said in a release. "It's not fair to this child who lost an arm. We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of anyone who may encounter any animal at Howling Timbers, including the health and safety of all the animals at the facility." The DNR, Muskegon County sheriff's office and the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating owner Brenda Pearson for operating the facility without required permits.