COLORADO

Three arrested after wildfire razes 8 homes

Three people have been arrested for allegedly starting a Colorado wildfire by leaving an unauthorized campfire unattended.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that David Renfrow, 23, Kegan Owens, 19, and a male 17-year-old were arrested in connection with a fire that has destroyed at least eight homes.

The Chateau Fire in the state’s south-central mountains has burned about two square miles, but all evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.

It’s one of 10 large wildfires in Colorado. The largest, the Spring Creek Fire, has destroyed more than 130 homes and is 70 percent contained.

A fire pit that wasn’t completely extinguished is suspected of sparking that 168- square-mile fire.

— Associated Press

Boy, 4, accidentally shoots self in head: A 4-year-old Augusta, Ga., boy found a gun hidden in his house and shot himself in the head with it, according to a sheriff's report released Monday. Justin Foss Jr. was pronounced dead Saturday morning, Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. said. The boy's father, Justin Foss Sr., 27, was jailed Saturday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records.

— Associated Press