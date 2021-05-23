None of the shootings occurred in the bar, “but they stemmed from an incident which began there,” he said.
Authorities said that no arrests had been made.
— Associated Press
2 dead, 12 wounded in
New Jersey shooting: A family house party in South New Jersey turned into a crime scene late Saturday night when at least
two people were fatally shot and 12 others were wounded, state police said. A resident who runs a local anti-violence organization said he was called out to assist families at a '90s-themed party at the house in Fairfield Township, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia. John Fuqua, of Life Worth Living, said guests who attended the party were of all ages. State police said a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old-woman were fatally shot. Twelve other people were injured and taken to hospitals. No arrests have been made.
14-year-old girl killed in neighborhood concert shooting: More than a dozen people were shot during a concert in North Charleston, S.C., including a
14-year-old girl who was killed, police said Sunday. Early indications are that a fight broke out during an unannounced and unauthorized concert in a neighborhood late Saturday, police said in a statement. Officers were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found some of the people wounded by gunfire, North Charleston police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. Some victims had been driven to hospitals by others. Police didn't immediately release any information about suspects, and few other details were released early Sunday.
Shooting in Atlanta area leaves 3 dead: Three people were found fatally shot in South Fulton, Ga., early Sunday morning. The victims, who were not identified, were found dead at the Camelot Condominium Complex about 1:30 a.m., South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the victims were not released. South Fulton is less than 20 miles southwest of Atlanta.
16-year-old girl fatally shot,
5 wounded in Columbus: A teenage girl and several others were injured in a shooting late Saturday night at a music party promoted on social media at the amphitheater in Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Police and Columbus Fire medics were called at 11:51 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at the park along the Scioto River and found several people wounded. Olivia Kurtz, 16, was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., police said. Three female victims and two male victims, ranging in age from 16 to 19, were wounded. A 16-year-old boy underwent surgery and is reported in stable condition. The other gunshot victims were all expected to recover, police said.
— From news services