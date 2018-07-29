Louisiana

2 gunmen kill 3, harm 7 in New Orleans

Two people walked up to a crowd gathered Saturday evening outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three and wounding seven more, the police chief said.

The shooting happened on a busy thoroughfare about three miles from the French Quarter, police said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the two suspects thought to be wearing hoodies had a rifle and a handgun. He said they appeared to have fired indiscriminately into the crowd, striking 10 people. Before fleeing, they took time to stand over one person.

“We believe that they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” he said.

Police responding to the shooting found three victims — two men and one woman — who were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other victims — five men and two women — were taken to two hospitals.

Harrison said one underwent surgery and was in critical condition; the other six were in various conditions but none were considered life-threatening.

— Associated Press

Wyoming

13-year-old Boy Scout missing in mountains

A search is underway in the mountains of western Wyoming for a 13-year-old boy from Utah who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a backcountry hiking trip.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Travis Bingham said the search for Garrett Hunter, of Draper, intensified Sunday morning.

Bingham says it has been more than 24 hours since the teenager, who has autism, was last seen in the Wind River Range near Elkhart Park.

The scout group had been on a 50-mile, multi-day hike. The area, about 10 miles from Pinedale, is remote but heavily traveled by hikers.

— Associated Press

Prison gang leader found dead Barry Byron Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang died this month in federal lockup, where he spent much of his life, according to a report Sunday. Mills, also known by the nickname "Baron," was found dead July 8 in his single-person cell at the supermax prison in Florence, Colo., according to the Mercury News in San Jose, Calif. He was 70 and serving multiple life sentences. A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Mills joined the Aryan Brotherhood during a stint at San Quentin prison in the 1970s. He later became leader, aggressively recruiting throughout the state. Authorities said his death does not appear suspicious.

Hiker dies in Washington river A hiker has been killed in Washington state after being swept away by rushing river waters inside Mount Rainier National Park. Park officials said Sunday the woman was swept away Wednesday while trying to cross the West Fork of the White River while hiking the Northern Loop Trail. The News-Tribune reported that the Pierce County medical examiner identified the woman as Qing Yue, 22, a Chinese national who was attending college in the United States.

— From news services