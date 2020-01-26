The RC Creppel was pushing two barges carrying sulfuric acid, and the barges broke away during the accident. One of these barges was damaged and reportedly released an unknown amount of vapor into the air, the Coast Guard said. The immediate area was closed to vessel traffic.

“This is a complex response that has a search-and-rescue component, as well as a pollution component that will require planning and coordination to execute,” Capt. Kristi Luttrell, the commanding officer of Sector New Orleans, said in a statement.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

2 adults, 1 child dead following shooting

A shooting at a Hudson Valley home on Sunday left three people dead, including a child, and another child in the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police in the town of Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City, said officers responded at the home on Route 300 after receiving a call of shots fired about 8 a.m. Sunday.

They found two adults and two children inside, all of whom had been shot. Police said the adults and one of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio told the Times Herald-Record that the shooting appeared targeted.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

2 killed, several injured after gunfire at bar

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.

The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told news outlets. The deceased victims were identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, according to the coroner’s office.

There was not any immediate information about what led to the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service were assisting Hartsville police with the investigation.

— Associated Press

Inmate dies of suicide in plagued prison system: A Mississippi inmate was found dead in his one-man cell, the corrections department said Sunday, the latest fatality in the state's troubled prison system. Joshua Norman, 26, was found hanging in his cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said foul play is not suspected in the death. At least 11 inmates have died in the state's prisons since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence.

2 women shot to death in home: Authorities on Sunday identified two women who were killed at their Little Rock home during a shooting that also injured a 2-year-old boy. Little Rock police said I'Quira Tate, 21, and Brittany Tate, 24, were killed after a man entered their home and started shooting about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The boy was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and was later released. Police said no suspect has been identified. A teenager who was in the home was a witness and was not injured, police said.