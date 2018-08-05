Illinois

37 shot in Chicago Saturday, 12 minors

At least 37 people were shot in Chicago from 11 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning, three fatally. Thirty-one were shot after midnight, with 25 of them shot in five multiple-injury shootings over about 2½ hours.

Sixteen of those shot were teenagers. Twelve were 17 or younger.

Texas

Police find man who allegedly stabbed kids

Authorities say a man suspected of fatally stabbing his two children in Houston has been hospitalized after police found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car.

Houston police said Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 61, was taken to a hospital in stable condition Sunday after authorities found him in Pasadena, just southeast of Houston. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Court records show he has been charged with capital murder.

Officials began searching for him Saturday, shortly after his estranged wife found their 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter dead at a Houston home.

Police say the mother dropped off the children for a visitation with their father, but he later called to tell her the children were dead.

California

Utility worker dies, Carr Fire toll rises to 7

A utility worker was killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews working in sweltering conditions battled multiple blazes, including twin fires that exploded in size and forced hundreds more to evacuate rural communities, officials said Sunday.

The Pacific Gas and Electric employee died in a vehicle-related accident Saturday on the western edge of the Carr Fire in Shasta County, utility spokeswoman Melissa Subbotins said. Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, worked as an apprentice lineman and was part of a PG&E crew working in “dangerous terrain” to restore power, she said.

Ayeta is the seventh person to die in the immense blaze that has been burning for two weeks near Redding, where armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft continue battling the flames about 100 miles south of the Oregon state line. Two firefighters and four residents, including two children, were also killed. The fire was more than 40 percent contained Sunday.

5 killed in Calif. plane crash Five people onboard a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot, authorities said. The pilot of the Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing about a mile from John Wayne Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said. The plane is registered to the San Francisco-based real estate company Category III, according to an FAA database.

11 children removed from N.M. compound A message that people were starving, thought to have come from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico, led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions. Taos County Sheriff's officials said Saturday that the children, ranging in age from 1 to 15, were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, 145 miles northeast of Albuquerque. They were then turned over to state child-welfare workers. Siraj Wahhaj was detained on an outstanding warrant in Georgia alleging child abduction, and Lucas Morten was jailed on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said.

