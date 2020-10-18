Three of the reconnaissance planes watched demonstrations in Minneapolis, Phoenix and D.C. that drew hundreds or thousands of protesters and were marred by violence.

But the target of the fourth plane was El Dorado Hills, a prosperous suburb of Sacramento, where much smaller rallies were entirely peaceful, the Times said.

Local and state authorities have not explained why that area was chosen for the mission when other California cities that had seen property destruction and street clashes amid large protests — such as Los Angeles and Oakland — were not.

The head of the California National Guard, Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, lives in El Dorado Hills, the Times reported.

— Associated Press

Newborn delivered after Chicago shooting dies: A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died, authorities confirmed Sunday. Chicago police said the baby died Saturday. He was 4 days old. He was delivered Tuesday in critical condition after his mother, Stacey Jones, 35, was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home on the city's South Side. She was eight months pregnant and pronounced dead at a hospital. Jones's two other children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed, according to the Chicago Tribune. No charges have been announced. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.

Thousands evacuated in Colorado fire: Nearly 3,000 people were forced to flee from a fast-moving fire in north-central Colorado, and authorities think some buildings were lost. The Cal-Wood Fire started about noon Saturday near the Cal-Wood Education Center, about 17 miles from downtown Boulder. It was pushed by strong winds. The National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa lab recorded gusts of 59 mph on Saturday. More than 1,600 residences and nearly 3,000 people were under evacuation orders, including the small town of Jamestown, Boulder County officials said.

Missouri pot dispensaries open: Missouri's first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines. The two dispensaries run by N'Bliss opened Saturday in Ellisville and Manchester. Another dispensary is expected to open Monday in the Kansas City area nearly two years after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow the sale of medical marijuana. To buy the drug, people need approval from a doctor and a state medical marijuana card. Prices are expected to be high initially because the supply is limited in the state at this stage.