The bureau has said the process, known as “differential privacy,” is necessary because advances in technology have made it too easy for outside actors to “re-identify” individuals who fill out the census, which guarantees privacy for respondents.

But the suit, led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R), contends the practice will “intentionally skew the population tabulations provided to States to use for redistricting” and “force Alabama to redistrict using results that purposefully count people in the wrong place.”

The bureau has not yet finalized how it will strike a balance between accuracy and privacy. A spokesman said the bureau does not comment on pending litigation.

The suit also asks the court to require the bureau to stick to its original March 31 deadline for releasing redistricting data. The bureau has said it will release the data Sept. 30, citing unavoidable delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The state of Ohio last month also filed a suit to force the bureau to release the data earlier.

OREGON

Portland to pay family in Black teen's killing

Portland, Ore., will pay more than $2 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit arising from the police killing of a Black teenager in 2017, but family members of Quanice Hayes say they are still upset that the officer who pulled the trigger was not disciplined.

City commissioners apologized to the 17-year-old’s family on Wednesday before approving the settlement during a City Council meeting. Hayes’s death sparked protests in 2017 and was among those frequently cited by protesters who demonstrated against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland for months last summer.

A Multnomah County grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by Officer Andrew Hearst, who fired three shots at Hayes on Feb. 9, 2017, while investigating an armed robbery.

According to previously released investigations, police discovered Hayes in an alcove in front of a home and ordered him to keep his hands up and crawl on the driveway toward officers. When Hayes appeared to reach toward his waistband, Hearst said he fired, killing Hayes.

Officers found a fake airsoft pistol in a flower bed about 18 inches away from Hayes, according to court records.

OHIO

Judge rules against eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Ohio has ruled that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacked the authority to issue a nationwide moratorium on rental evictions, the second such ruling issued by a federal judge in two weeks.

U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, sitting in Cleveland, ruled Wednesday that the CDC went beyond what the federal Public Health Service Act allows it to do in ordering a halt to evictions. However, he did not grant an injunction that would have stopped the agency from enforcing the moratorium.

The ruling comes two weeks after U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in the Eastern District of Texas determined that the moratorium was unconstitutional. The Justice Department is appealing that order.

The National Association of Homebuilders and a group of property owners from across northern Ohio had filed a federal lawsuit last October, claiming the CDC’s order was overreaching and arbitrary.

The chair of the NAHB, Chuck Fowke, said the group was pleased with the judge’s ruling. The suit was one of several filed in federal courts across the country by property owners who have struggled financially because of the coronavirus.