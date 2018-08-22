ALABAMA

2nd-trimester abortion law fails on appeal

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down an Alabama law that sought to ban the most commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure.

The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta affirmed a lower court’s decision that the 2016 ban on the procedure known as dilation and evacuation was an unconstitutional restriction on abortion access.

The ruling is the latest blow to efforts in some states to ban the second-trimester abortion procedure in which the fetus is removed in pieces with forceps. Courts have blocked similar laws in Kansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the Alabama law, said it is the first time an appellate court has ruled on the constitutionality of a dilation and evacuation ban.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said his office is considering whether to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson in 2016 blocked enforcement of the Alabama law, saying the ban would cause women to lose access to abortion in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy because of the unavailability of other methods.

Alabama, with support from other conservative states, appealed the decision, leading to Wednesday’s ruling.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Confederate markers to stay, with context

Three Confederate monuments will remain on the North Carolina Capitol grounds, but with newly added context about slavery and civil rights. That’s the decision from a state historical panel, two days after protesters tore down another rebel statue at the state’s flagship university.

The state Historical Commission was responding Wednesday to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s request nearly a year ago to move the monuments to a nearby battlefield.

The commission voted 10-1 to reinterpret the three monuments with adjacent signs about “the consequences of slavery” and the “subsequent oppressive subjugation of African American people.” It urged construction of a memorial to black citizens, which has been discussed for years, as soon as possible. The group of academics, amateur historians and preservationists also acknowledged that the monuments erected decades after the Civil War near the old 1840 Capitol are unbalanced toward the Civil War and the Confederacy.

The commission’s vote came about 36 hours after a Confederate statue known as “Silent Sam” was toppled Monday night at the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill campus. The bronze figure of an anonymous soldier was pulled down from its stone pedestal by protesters who used banners to mask their action.

The statue had been under constant, costly police surveillance after being vandalized in recent months. Many students, faculty and alumni argued that “Silent Sam” symbolized racism and asked officials to take it down.

— Associated Press

Grand juror sentenced for revealing secret indictment: A former member of a Miami federal grand jury Wednesday was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for revealing a secret indictment to a Florida man's girlfriend. Leslie Lynn Heburn, 37, had faced up to 10 years in prison. Court documents show Heburn used an alias Facebook account in May 2017 to tell the girlfriend of Rocky Dejesus Molina that he had been indicted by the grand jury despite knowing such proceedings are secret. Molina was later arrested and pleaded guilty to firearm charges. He is serving a 15-year sentence.

Man sentenced in killing boy, 3, in road-rage shooting: An Arkansas man who fired his gun into another driver's car and killed a 3-year-old boy in the back seat was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Gary Eugene Holmes guilty of first-degree murder and terroristic threatening in the December 2016 death of Acen King. Holmes received 45 years for the killing and five years for threats. The boy's grandmother, Kim King-Macon, said she was stopped at a stop sign in Little Rock when Holmes honked his horn, got out of his car and fired into her car. A police affidavit says a woman who was in Holmes's car said he was angry because he thought the car behind him was tailing him too closely. King-Macon said she did not know Acen had been shot until she arrived at a shopping center about 10 miles away.

