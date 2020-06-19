Since the publication of the book “Into the Wild” four years later, followed by a feature film, countless people worldwide have ventured into the fringes of Denali National Park to visit what has become known as the “Magic Bus.” Many had to be rescued, and at least two people have died on the unforgiving terrain.

AD

Perhaps the last chapter of “Into the Wild” was written Thursday, when members of the Alaska National Guard secured chains to the bus and airlifted the steel tomb to an undisclosed location, state officials said.

AD

An enigmatic and listless product of a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C., McCandless set out west for a frontier that had already been discovered and plotted.

Jon Krakauer, the author of “Into the Wild,” told The Washington Post on Friday that McCandless’s sister Carine was distraught and blindsided by the removal of the bus. The family was in talks on what to do about the bus, he said, after years of calls to have it removed.

State officials and locals have long warned adventurers of the perilous journey to visit Fairbanks City Transit System Bus number 142 following numerous rescues and a pair of deaths in the last decade.

AD

Veramika Maikamava, a 24-year-old woman from Belarus, died last year on a search for the bus after she was swept into the current by the strong Teklanika River. Her husband plucked her body from the water downstream.

AD

A Swiss woman, Claire Ackermann, 29, drowned in 2010 after attempting to ford the same river, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The state conducted 15 bus-related rescues between 2009 and 2017, the Alaska Guard said in a statement.

The Alaska National Guard said the bus, for now, is being kept in a secure, unnamed location while the department decides what to do with it, the Associated Press reported. The guard said its air crew also is safekeeping a suitcase that holds sentimental value to the McCandless family.

AD

— Alex Horton

CALIFORNIA

Judge approves plan to end utility bankruptcy

A federal judge on Friday approved a $58 billion plan by the nation’s largest utility to end a contentious bankruptcy saga that began after Pacific Gas & Electric’s outdated equipment ignited wildfires in California that killed more than 100 people, wiped out entire towns and led the company to confess to crimes driven by its greed and neglect.

AD

The decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali clears the way for PG&E to pay $25.5 billion for losses from devastating fires in 2017 and 2018.

Dozens of lawsuits were settled during the 17-month bankruptcy case, with $13.5 billion earmarked for more than 80,000 people who lost family, homes, businesses and property in the fires.

AD

The judge said he would officially sign his approval once PG&E attorneys submit some minor revisions expected Friday or Saturday.

PG&E still faces formidable challenges: Montali’s decision is allowing the company to emerge from its financial morass just as California heads into a summer expected to bring especially high wildfire risks.

The company plans to find a new CEO to replace Bill Johnson, who will step down June 30 after just 14 months on the job.

— Associated Press