AIRLINES

American Airlines cancellations to continue

American Airlines is extending by more than a month its cancellations of about 90 daily flights as the troubled 737 Max plane remains grounded by regulators.

American said Sunday that it is extending the cancellations through June 5 from the earlier time frame of April 24. The airline acknowledged in a statement that the prolonged cancellations could cause disruption for some travelers.

The Boeing-made Max jets have been grounded in the United States and elsewhere since mid-March, following two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Airlines that own them have been scrambling other planes to fill some Max flights while canceling others.

American Airlines Group, the largest U.S. airline by revenue, has 24 Max jets in its fleet. The Dallas-based airline said it is awaiting information from U.S. regulators and will contact customers affected by the cancellations with re-bookings.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration said last week that the company needs more time to finish changes in a flight-control system suspected of playing a role in the two crashes.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Shooting at baby shower may be gang-related, police say

Two men who opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for a baby shower, wounding six people, including two children, may have acted in retaliation for an earlier gang conflict, police said Sunday.

Authorities have only “shards of information” about what happened at the family gathering in Chicago because witnesses are not cooperating, a police spokesman said, but investigators hope the serious nature of the children’s injuries will prompt someone to talk.

“This is a very tragic incident. You have two young children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, clinging to life,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

At least a dozen people were gathered outside a home decorated with balloons for the baby shower when two men approached on foot and began shooting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guglielmi said.

The gunmen fired multiple rounds and ran down an alley, he said.

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Both were in critical but stable condition. Their names were not released. Also shot were three men ages 23 to 48 and a 29-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and the two younger men were in stable condition.

— Associated Press

Woman with multiple license suspensions arrested again: Police in New York said a woman with 35 driver's license suspensions is facing another arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Suffolk County police say the woman, of Central Islip, N.Y., was driving on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., about 4 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed into a traffic sign and a tree. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the 30-year-old woman, who did not have the court-ordered alcohol interlock in her vehicle.

— Associated Press