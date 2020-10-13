The acknowledgment comes at the end of three days that roiled Alaska’s largest city, a span that saw both his denial of accusations Athens made on Facebook and her arrest.

Athens, the anchor for the combined Fox/ABC station in Anchorage, posted a video on her Facebook page Friday, the same day the station barred her from the studio. In the video, she claimed she would break a story that Berkowitz posted nude photos to a website. She later also posted what she said was a photo of the mayor’s nude back side.

Berkowitz’s office immediately denied what it called an unsubstantiated allegation.

Later that day, Athens was arrested and accused of trespassing in the TV studio. She was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct and was released on bail Monday.

Berkowitz, 58, was elected to his second three-year term as mayor in 2018. The nonpartisan position is limited to two terms.

Berkowitz, a native of San Francisco, is also a lawyer and Anchorage businessman. He served as a Democrat in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1997 to 2006.

He served the last two years as minority leader.

— Associated Press

21-year-old student elected mayor of Ala. town: Auburn University student Messiah Williams-Cole defeated an incumbent to be elected mayor of Camp Hill, Ala., last week. Besides operating the town of about 950 people about 20 miles northwest of Auburn, he's getting ready to graduate in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. The 21-year-old led Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith 259 to 156 in the Oct. 6 runoff election. A Camp Hill native, he sought the mayorship after losing a city council bid last year.

Man who was found guilty of murder and cannibalism gets life term: A southern Indiana man who was convicted of killing his former girlfriend and then eating parts of her body was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley based on a jury recommendation. The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp-force injuries and multiple blunt-force injuries, authorities have said.