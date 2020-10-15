Seven men purportedly linked to a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Federal charges were filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer.

A Michigan State Police affidavit said Higgins assisted four members of the Wolverine Watchmen who took part in surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan. Higgins provided night-vision goggles for the mission, the document said.

“Additionally, he used a mounted digital dash camera located in his vehicle to record the surveillance of the Governor’s home in order to aid in kidnapping plans,” it said.

Higgins was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan, she said. He was being held in the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin.

An FBI affidavit said the men who plotted to kidnap Whitmer had discussed taking her to Wisconsin for “trial.”

COLORADO

Man pleads guilty in synagogue-bomb plot

A man described by U.S. prosecutors as a neo-Nazi and white supremacist pleaded guilty on Thursday to a hate crime for plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue last year.

Richard Holzer, 28, pleaded guilty to attempting to stop people from exercising their religion with an explosive or fire and attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce in a plea deal with prosecutors.

While each of the two crimes carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors in return promised not to ask a judge to impose a sentence of more than 20 years when Holzer is sentenced Jan. 21.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 1, 2019, after receiving phony pipe bombs and dynamite from undercover FBI agents he had been meeting with.

One agent posing as a white supremacist had reached out to him online after seeing Holzer’s social media posts promoting white supremacy and violence, according to the facts agreed to by both sides as part of the plea deal.

As he accepted the fake explosives hours before he planned to use them at Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel synagogue, Holzer displayed a Nazi armband and carried a copy of “Mein Kampf” in his backpack, the plea deal said.

The Temple Emanuel is the second-oldest synagogue in Colorado. It was built in 1900 largely by descendants of immigrants from central and Eastern Europe.

GEORGIA

Priest who broke into Navy base sentenced

A 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for breaking into a Navy submarine base in Georgia with a group protesting nuclear weapons.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced the Rev. Stephen Michael Kelly on Wednesday. A year ago, Kelly and six fellow activists were convicted by a jury of trespassing, destruction of government property and other charges stemming from their arrest at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

The activists in 2018 took videos of themselves using wire cutters to enter a locked security gate at Kings Bay, the East Coast hub for Navy submarines armed with nuclear missiles. Inside the base, they spray-painted antinuclear messages and hammered on an outdoor display.

Defense attorneys had argued in pretrial hearings that the activists shouldn’t be prosecuted because they acted on sincere religious beliefs. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled they couldn’t use that defense at trial.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Kelly had previously served more than eight years in prison for similar trespassing and vandalism convictions. They said the priest was on probation when he was arrested at the Georgia base.