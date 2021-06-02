The three-judge panel wrote that the Biden administration, which appealed the lower court’s ruling, was likely to “succeed on the merits of its appeal,” meaning the judges believed the government could prove that the CDC had proper authority to institute a national moratorium on evictions given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The decision could affect millions of struggling Americans whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic and related shutdowns.
The ruling allows the CDC’s hold on evictions to run its original course.
The moratorium is set to expire on June 30. Local jurisdictions that have their own eviction bans will not be affected by the ruling. The ruling brings the number of judges who have weighed in on the ban to nine, with three ruling it illegal and six now supporting its legality.
— Marissa J. Lang
MINNESOTA
State seeks 30-year sentence for Chauvin
Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s killing, while a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday.
Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25 following his conviction on murder and manslaughter charges. Judge Peter Cahill previously ruled there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, which gives him the discretion to sentence Chauvin above the range recommended by state guidelines.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson cited Chauvin’s age, lack of a criminal record and support from family and friends in requesting a sentence of probation and time served. He said Chauvin was the product of a “broken” system.
Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9½ minutes as the Black man said he could not breathe and went motionless. Floyd’s killing, captured on widely seen bystander video, set off demonstrations throughout the United States and beyond as protesters demanded changes in policing.
Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, he will be sentenced only on the most serious one — second-degree murder. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, with no criminal record he faces a presumptive sentence of 12½ years on that count. Cahill can sentence him to as little as 10 years and eight months or as much as 15 years and stay within the guideline range.
But prosecutors asked for what is known as an upward departure, saying there were several aggravating factors that warranted a higher sentence. Cahill agreed, finding that Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty and noting that he pinned Floyd down in the presence of children.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
2 flee juvenile home, shoot at deputies
Officials said a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy fled from a Florida juvenile home and broke into a house, where they found a small arsenal — a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition. When confronted by sheriff’s deputies, the pair opened fire, sparking a gun battle Tuesday, police said.
Authorities said the gunfire ceased only after deputies wounded the girl, who was in critical but stable condition Wednesday, a day after the violence unfolded near Deltona, about 30 miles northeast of Orlando. The boy then surrendered.
The juveniles fired at deputies from the house multiple times over 45 minutes, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a news conference Tuesday evening.
Charges were pending against both juveniles. The sheriff’s office released their names, but The Washington Post and the Associated Press are not using the names, because of their age.
The deputies involved were put on administrative leave pending a review, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Staff members at the juvenile home in Deltona reported the pair missing, telling authorities the boy is diabetic and needed insulin every four hours. They said the girl hit a staff member with a stick before running away, a sheriff’s news release said.
As deputies were searching the area around 7:30 p.m., a passerby flagged them down and reported hearing glass breaking at a nearby house. Deputies allegedly saw the pair inside the home and contacted its owner, who said no one was supposed to be at the home. The owner also advised authorities that guns and 200 rounds of ammunition were inside.
Chitwood said the girl had been in trouble various times over the past year. She was accused of stealing puppies and was put in a halfway home. He said she set fires on half a dozen vacant lots earlier this year, with the flames coming close to homes, and was sent back to Volusia County.
— Associated Press
OHIO
Black woman named Columbus police chief
Elaine Bryant, a deputy Detroit police chief, will become Columbus’s next police chief, making her the first Black woman to lead the force in Ohio’s capital and largest city. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) named Bryant as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police, making good on a promise to choose a candidate from outside the 1,900-officer agency for the first time in department history.
The announcement followed months of turmoil within the department amid a series of high-profile fatal police shootings of Black men and children.
Some of those problems Bryant already faced as deputy chief with the Detroit police department, where she had held several positions since 2000, including commander over the agency’s major crimes unit.
In January, Ginther forced out the man he selected for the job in 2019 — Chief Thomas Quinlan, a veteran Columbus officer — saying he had lost confidence in Quinlan’s ability to make needed changes.
The announcement comes at a time of historic reckoning for the department. Ginther and other officials invited the Justice Department in April to review the agency for deficiencies and racial disparities in several areas.
The department is also under scrutiny for recent fatal shootings of Black people by White officers, including the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on April 20.
— Associated Press