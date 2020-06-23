AD

While the groups quickly secured a lower-court order blocking implementation of the rule, the federal appeals court in Washington on Tuesday reversed it, saying Congress gave the Department of Homeland Security “sole and unreviewable discretion” in the enforcement of removal proceedings, meaning its actions can’t be challenged in court under administrative procedure law.

The decision is a victory for President Trump’s immigration agenda just days after the U.S. Supreme Court derailed his effort to lift Obama-era protections for nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The fight may not be over though. The groups also challenged the removal policy by arguing that immigrants aren’t given meaningful due process as required by federal immigration law and the U.S. Constitution. The appellate judges sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings on those claims.

California led a coalition of nearly two dozen states in support of the lawsuit with a so-called friend-of-the-court brief, citing concern for hundreds of thousands of residents who they say fled to the United States to escape persecution and violence.

— Bloomberg News

GEORGIA

Hate-crime legislation heads to governor

Georgia’s legislature on Tuesday passed hate crimes legislation deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders.

The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week in committee, but then later moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties.

Democrats on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly against House Bill 838, which includes the increased protections for first responders. The hate crimes legislation, House Bill 426, had bipartisan support, though some conservatives voted against it. Kemp’s office said in a statement that he’ll sign the hate crimes bill, pending a legal review.

A push for passage of the hate crimes bill has gained momentum after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, as well as nationwide protests of racial injustice and police brutality. Arbery, a black man, was pursued and fatally shot near Brunswick, Ga., in February. Three white men, including a father and son, are charged in his death.

— Associated Press