That area near Glacier National Park is the site of the creation story of the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and Montana’s Blackfeet Nation.

John Murray, the Blackfeet’s tribal historic preservation officer, said the court’s decision will close a “long and painful chapter in the history of our people.”

The lease owned by Solenex was the last active exploratory lease of about 45 issued in the Badger-Two Medicine area since the 1980s.

David McDonald, attorney for Solenex, which is owned by Sidney Longwell, said the company is disappointed by the appeals court panel’s decision and will consider avenues to continue the fight.

The company has held the lease for more than 30 years. It had not yet drilled because of bureaucratic delays within the Interior and Agriculture departments, prompting the company to sue in 2013.

The U.S. government canceled the lease in 2016, saying a proper environmental analysis had not been conducted, a decision Solenex challenged. A federal judge sided with the company in 2018, saying the extended amount of time between the lease being issued and canceled violated federal law.

The three-judge appellate panel ruled that the judge’s findings were wrong and that the government had considered Solenex’s interests.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Utility pleads guilty

in 2018 fire deaths

Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in a devastating 2018 wildfire that wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise in November 2018.

PG&E chief executive Bill Johnson entered guilty pleas on behalf of the company for 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the fire, which was blamed on the company’s electrical grid.

“Our equipment started that fire,” said Johnson, who apologized directly to the victims’ families. “PG&E will never forget the Camp Fire and all that it took away from the region.”

Although the admission was part of a plea deal, it came during a dramatic court hearing designed to publicly shame the nation’s largest utility for neglecting its infrastructure.

Butte County Superior Court Judge Michael Deems read the name of each victim aloud in the courtroom while the images of the dead were shown on a large screen as Johnson entered a plea for each of the counts. The fire killed 85 people, but prosecutors weren’t certain they could prove PG&E was responsible for one of the deaths. Johnson also pleaded guilty on behalf of the company to one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire.

PG&E has agreed to pay a maximum fine of $3.5 million for its crimes in addition to $500,000 for the cost of the investigation. The San Francisco company won’t be placed on criminal probation, unlike what happened after its natural gas lines blew up a neighborhood in San Bruno, Calif., killing eight people in 2010. That tragedy resulted in a criminal conviction that put San Francisco on a five-year probation that ends in January 2022.

PG&E is hoping to emerge from its nearly year-and-a-half-long bankruptcy. The company has agreed to pay $25.5 billion for losses from the 2018 fire and other blazes in 2017 blamed on its equipment.