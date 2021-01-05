U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker in 2019 ruled that both measures unconstitutionally restrict abortion before a fetus is viable, or able to survive outside the womb.
The appeals court dismissed part of the case challenging Baker’s decision blocking a requirement that doctors performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. Little Rock Family Planning Services, the state’s only surgical abortion clinic, has said that part of the appeal was moot because it has since hired a board-certified OB/GYN. The appeals court directed Baker to lift her order blocking the law’s enforcement.
Attorneys for the clinic previously said the law probably would force the clinic’s closure.
NEW YORK
'Patriot' faces charges in mall bomb hoax
A self-described American nationalist suspected of leaving a hoax explosive device in a car at a New York mall is facing criminal charges after turning himself in to police, authorities said Tuesday.
Louis Shenker, 22, will be charged with placing a false bomb, criminal possession of stolen property and abandonment of a disabled animal in connection with the episode Monday at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, said detective Denise Moroney, a police spokesperson.
The mall was evacuated about 7:30 a.m. Monday after a device that was made to look like an explosive was found in a black Tesla parked on a ramp in a parking garage. A dog — a husky — was also found in the vehicle, which had a Nevada license plate and had been reported stolen in that state.
Shenker surrendered to officers about 3 a.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Shenker, who has described himself on social media as a “patriot” and a supporter of President Trump, was previously arrested Dec. 30 on suspicion of torching a poster attached to a police barricade in Manhattan. He was arraigned Friday and released without bail.