Though his assigned gender was female at birth, Adams began the transition to become a male before he enrolled in Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The school district, however, pointed to forms filled out when Adams was in fourth grade that listed him as a girl. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that in a 2-to-1 decision.

“A public school may not punish its students for gender nonconformity. Neither may a public school harm transgender students by establishing arbitrary, separate rules for their restroom use. The evidence at trial confirms that Mr. Adams suffered both these indignities,” the court wrote in its opinion.

Adams has since graduated from the high school and attends the University of Central Florida.

The ruling would cover schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and could carry the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alabama

Public housing was segregated, report says

A federal review found that a public housing authority in Alabama let White people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in another apartment development without the frills, a newspaper reported.

A Housing and Urban Development study determined that 94 percent of the Decatur Housing Authority’s units in two towers with views of the Tennessee River are occupied by White people, while all the units in a housing project farther from the river are occupied by Black people, the Decatur Daily reported.

The developments provide subsidized homes for low-income elderly people. Minorities on the waiting list to get into the towers were passed over as units there were filled with White people, the report said.

Authority workers repeatedly explained the lack of Black residents in the waterfront buildings by saying elderly Black tenants don’t like high-rise buildings and prefer living in “garden-style units so they can sit on their porch and come and go as they please,” according to a letter from HUD.

The housing authority settled claims of discrimination for $200,000, which HUD is distributing to victims of the alleged bias, and a commitment to upgrade Black-occupied Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.

Man charged after throwing large party in New Jersey: A New Jersey man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a large house party in one of the state's ritziest towns. Police in Alpine said Monday they responded to a noise complaint on Aug. 1 and found 300 to 400 people. Tashay Knight of Newark was charged with recklessly creating a risk of widespread injury. He also was issued summonses for maintaining a nuisance, serving alcohol without a license and violating a state executive order on face coverings and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.