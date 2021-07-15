3 decapitated ducks found on display in Honolulu: Three decapitated ducks were found in the middle of a road in a Honolulu neighborhood, and residents upset by the gruesome discovery have raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible. Beth-Ann Kozlovich told Hawaii News Now she came upon the duck carcasses on Monday while walking her dogs in Hawaii Kai. "I went a little closer and saw that they were decapitated ducks, evenly spaced, and knew this was not a natural occurrence by any means," she said. Kozlovich said the ducks are koloa, ducks native to Hawaii that are on the federal endangered species list. The birds frequent the Hahaione Valley.