The state has 120 days from the date of Tuesday’s ruling to decide whether to retry Fontenot, according to the ruling. Alex Gerszweski, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma attorney general’s office, said the state is reviewing the ruling.
The state could ask for a rehearing before the entire court, appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, allow the case to be retried or allow Fontenot, who was released from prison in 2019 following the federal judge’s ruling, to be permanently freed.
Fontenot and co-defendant Tommy Ward’s initial convictions and death sentences for Harway’s death were overturned, but both were again convicted on retrial, with Fontenot again receiving a death sentence and Ward being sentenced to life in prison.
Fontenot’s death sentence was later reduced to life and Ward’s conviction has also been overturned, although he remains in prison while the state appeals.
The convictions have come under intense scrutiny for years and have been the subject of numerous books, including John Grisham’s “The Innocent Man,” which he produced into a six-part documentary.
The opinion noted that while Fontenot confessed to the crime, the details he provided were proved untrue. Haraway’s body was discovered west of Ada, about 30 miles from the location identified by Fontenot, and she was fatally shot, not stabbed, as he had said.
The opinion also noted that the evidence suppressed by prosecutors included a potential suspect who had made obscene phone calls to Haraway at the convenience store where she worked before her abduction.
FLORIDA
Suicides suspected at old Versace mansion
Two men apparently killed themselves, police said, in a suite at the Miami Beach hotel that was once Gianni Versace’s mansion, nearly 24 years to the day after the fashion designer died on the building’s front steps.
Their bodies were found by housekeeping staff on Wednesday, the eve of the anniversary of Versace’s slaying by a suspected serial killer. A preliminary investigation ruled it “an apparent double suicide,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email Thursday.
The scene was contained to the suite, and detectives are still investigating the deaths of Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, N.J., and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pa., police said.
Versace was gunned down on the morning of July 15, 1997, as he returned home from the News Cafe, a few blocks down Ocean Drive. Andrew Cunanan, who was suspected of killing four gay men from Minneapolis to New Jersey, shot him twice in the head at point-blank range.
Following a massive nationwide manhunt that lasted nine days, Cunanan, 27, killed himself in a houseboat where he had been hiding several miles from the mansion. His death left authorities with few answers to what motivated his killing spree.
The Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 and was divided into apartments when Versace bought and converted the property in 1992. It has operated as a boutique hotel since 2015.
3 decapitated ducks found on display in Honolulu: Three decapitated ducks were found in the middle of a road in a Honolulu neighborhood, and residents upset by the gruesome discovery have raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible. Beth-Ann Kozlovich told Hawaii News Now she came upon the duck carcasses on Monday while walking her dogs in Hawaii Kai. "I went a little closer and saw that they were decapitated ducks, evenly spaced, and knew this was not a natural occurrence by any means," she said. Kozlovich said the ducks are koloa, ducks native to Hawaii that are on the federal endangered species list. The birds frequent the Hahaione Valley.
