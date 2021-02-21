Two police officers in Lonoke, Ark., confronted the driver of an SUV parked at the fast-food restaurant Saturday night after the vehicle was connected to a North Carolina child abduction case. Lonoke is about 27 miles east of Little Rock.

The driver, identified as William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pa., began shooting at the officers. One officer was hit while the other one, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as

Ice fled, according to state police.

A state trooper pursued the SUV until it became disabled in a snowbank. The girl fled and was secured by a state trooper.

Inside the SUV, a trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ice died at a Little Rock hospital.

Ice was also wanted by law enforcement authorities in Pennsylvania in connection with other child predator cases, Arkansas State Police said.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Shooting at American Legion kills 1, hurts 4

One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in southeast Missouri, police said Sunday.

KAIT-TV reported that officers found the five victims at the American Legion building in Kennett, Mo., following the report of the shooting before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in critical condition. Two others were being treated at hospitals.

No arrests were reported immediately Sunday in connection with the shooting.

The American Legion Post 66 building is located near the

Delta Fairgrounds in Kennett, a city of about 10,000 people in Missouri’s boot heel, about 100 miles north of Memphis.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Closing 2 ice rinks, de Blasio cuts Trump ties

Two Central Park ice rinks are set to close Sunday because New York City is cutting ties with the Trump Organization, which operates them.

Democratic Mayor Bill

de Blasio’s administration announced last month that it would terminate business contracts with

President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

As a result, Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink will close after Sunday’s sessions, CBS News and the New York Post reported.

Eric Trump, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, called the move “purely a political stunt that only hurts New Yorkers.”

De Blasio said the Trump Organization earns about $17 million a year in profits from its contracts to run the skating rinks as well as a carousel in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx. He said the city will seek new vendors for the attractions.

— Associated Press