Reynolds said two officers ran outside after hearing gunshots behind the police department about 9:42 p.m. and confronted an armed man, who they shot and killed. Reynolds identified the man as London Phillips, 35, of Fayetteville.

Police said they think Phillips set out to kill a police officer.

“All I know is that this was a cowardly act. I have no information that leads me to believe that he targeted this officer specifically. He was looking for an officer to kill,” Reynolds said at a news conference Sunday.

Reynolds said Phillips used a 9-millimeter Taurus pistol and had two boxes of ammunition with him.

Reynolds became choked up and appeared to fight back tears during the news conference. He said Carr was from Texas and had joined the Fayetteville police department about 2 ½ years ago. He was a patrol officer who was assigned to the entertainment district.

“He’s a hero,” he said.

Fayetteville police have asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to investigate. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office declined to release details of the investigation Sunday.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Man charged in Houston officer's killing

A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer who was responding to a report of domestic violence, officials said Sunday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s death at a news conference late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot just before 6 p.m.

Arturo Solis, the suspected gunman, was arrested without incident following a search after the shooting, police said in a news release Sunday.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Solis’s behalf, but list a Monday court date for him on the charge and show that he is being held without bond.

Solis’s father, Roberto Solis, told the Houston Chronicle that his son is “going to have to pay for what he did,” adding that his son showed signs of mental illness as a teenager and had armed himself after someone broke into his home recently.

“He wasn’t a bad person,” Roberto Solis said. “A bunch of people didn’t treat him right.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at the news conference that police received a call from a woman who said that her boyfriend was assaulting her and that he had two guns. Police didn’t find the couple at the provided address, but Brewster spotted them three streets away on Houston’s east side.

Brewster had got out of his patrol vehicle and was walking toward the woman when she pointed in the direction of the suspect, Solis, the release said. As Brewster turned toward him, Solis allegedly opened fire and shot him multiple times.

Acevedo said the sergeant managed to relay a description of the shooter.

Solis is charged with capital murder of a police officer.

— Associated Press

