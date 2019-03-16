NEW YORK

Arrest made in death

of reputed mafia boss

A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of the reputed boss of the Gambino crime family, New York City police said.

Anthony Comello was arrested in New Jersey in the Wednesday death of Francesco Cali in front of his Staten Island home, said Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Cali, 53, a native of Sicily, was shot to death by a gunman who may have crashed a truck into Cali’s car to lure him outside. Shea said Cali was shot 10 times. He said police have found the truck but not the gun used in the killing.

Shea said Comello “crossed paths in some limited circumstances with the NYPD,” including getting a parking ticket on Staten Island the day Cali was killed.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Priest charged with raping woman

A Florida Roman Catholic priest is facing charges that he drugged a parishioner and raped her. The Rev. Jean Claude Jean-Philippe was in a Miami-Dade County jail late Saturday charged with sexual battery on an incapacitated victim.

A police report says the 64-year-old priest invited the victim to his home at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead in October, the Miami Herald reported. The Herald said the woman told police she drank tea that he gave her and passed out. She told investigators she woke up two hours later naked in Jean-Philippe’s bed, believing she was raped, the police report said.

She notified police two weeks ago after telling another priest. The Miami Archdiocese said she was told to contact authorities. Officers say Jean-Philippe admitted to the charges.

— Associated Press

Body identified as missing child: A child's body found wrapped in a blanket along a Minnesota highway is believed to be that of a missing 2-year-old girl whose mother police have said was fatally shot by her former pimp, authorities said Saturday. The discovery of the child's body came hours after officials had put out a plea asking "the entire nation" to help find Noelani Robinson, whose father, Dariaz Higgins, is charged with killing her mom in Milwaukee on Monday.

An off-duty public works employee found the body while driving home Friday night, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters. An autopsy has not been conducted yet, but authorities say that they believe the death did not occur in the last 24 hours and that the girl "had been there for quite some time," Morales said.

— From news services