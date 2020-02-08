Seventeen evacuees spent Friday night at the Red Cross shelter in the Pendleton Convention Center, and numerous people dropped off blankets, pillows and other comfort items, said Nadine McCrindle, the Red Cross executive director for central and eastern Oregon. Eight people were housed at a shelter in Walla Walla, Wash.

“They’ll be able to go to their homes and see what is left, if anything, and see what the damage is,” McCrindle said. The rain had stopped Saturday morning, but more was forecast before sunny weather comes Sunday. The National Weather Service said flood warnings remained in effect.

Many roads in Umatilla County, where Pendleton is the county seat, were still closed because of high water or damage, the county sheriff’s office said Saturday on Facebook. On Friday, 26 people were evacuated by Umatilla County Search and Rescue, mostly from unincorporated communities east of Pendleton, with air support provided by the National Guard, the sheriff’s office said.

The Umatilla River crested just before 10 p.m. Thursday at more than 19 feet, nearly four times the average height for that date. Rivers around the region overran their banks.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Umatilla, Wallowa and Union counties late Friday, allowing mobilization of the National Guard.

Further north, thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as a cold front moved through western Washington on Friday evening.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Utilities plan blackouts during dry conditions

California utilities plan to continue shutting off power to customers during dry and windy conditions to prevent sparking deadly wildfires, but they aim to make outages more targeted to avoid widespread blackouts, according to plans filed Friday with the state.

Plans by the state’s three largest investor-owned utilities said wildfire mitigation plans would build on efforts made last year to reduce the risk of their equipment causing deadly infernos.

The thrust of the plans is to expand the trimming of vegetation that can cause a fire when it comes into contact with electrical equipment and to fortify power lines to make them less likely to throw sparks or become vulnerable to fire damage.

The proposed plans filed with the California Public Utilities Commission were required by the state after catastrophic fires were blamed on utilities. Those blazes included two in 2018 that killed more than 85 people and destroyed about 20,000 homes.

Work proposed under the wildfire mitigation plans should help decrease the need for power outages over time, but outages will remain a necessity in extreme fire danger.

Utilities plan to better isolate which circuits need to be shut off for safety, which should prevent having to turn off the power on larger swaths of customers.

Fire conditions in the fall led utilities to cut power to millions of customers, creating headaches that extended well beyond areas that were at risk of burning. Pacific Gas & Electric was heavily criticized for not taking a more targeted approach.

PG&E said in a news release that outages would be “smaller in scope and shorter in duration” and that the company would lessen “overall impacts of shut-offs while working to keep customers and communities safe during times of severe weather and high wildfire risk.”

Southern California Edison said it, too, will apply new technology to identify problems before a fire is ignited or when power lines have been knocked down.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

State diocese ordains first lesbian bishop

The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church has its first female and openly lesbian bishop.

The Rev. Bonnie A. Perry was consecrated and ordained Saturday during a ceremony in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.

She was elected in June at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit. Perry was expected to be formally welcomed and seated Sunday at the church.

The Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool was the denomination’s first lesbian bishop in 2010 in Los Angeles, according to the Episcopal Church.

The Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris became its first female bishop when she was ordained in 1989 in Massachusetts. The Rt. Rev. Gene Robinson became the Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop in 2004.

Perry said Friday during a news conference at the Detroit church that she is aware of what her election as bishop means to others. “If you look at scripture, Jesus said absolutely nothing about homosexuality,” she said. “And over and over and over again, we see Jesus always being with people who were perceived by other folks to be on the margin, to be outsiders or less than or not worthy.”

— Associated Press

Woman, six children die in Miss. fire: A woman and her six children died when a fire destroyed their home early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said. The father was the lone survivor of the 12:30 a.m. blaze in Clinton, a city of about 26,500 people just outside the capital, Jackson. He tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, city spokesman Mark Jones told the Associated Press.

Boy dies of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in N.J.: A 4-year-old boy who gained access to an unsecured handgun in a New Jersey home died after an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. Police and emergency medical personnel were called to a home in Pemberton Township shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and found Lincoln Mack with a gunshot wound, officials said.