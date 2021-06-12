The first report of gunfire came about 1:24 a.m. near the 400 block of East Sixth Street, an area filled with bars and live music venues. Police said that the shooter or shooters appear to have started firing randomly into the crowd and that “a large crowd of people began to disperse in the area.”
— Timothy Bella
PENNSYLVANIA
Car runs into building, killing 3, in Pittsburgh
A car crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh on Saturday, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said.
Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood about 11:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to find heavy smoke and people fleeing the building. Fire crews extinguished a blaze that followed the crash.
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said three people were killed, one of whom was still in the car inside the building. Two others were injured, one critically. Two firefighters and a paramedic were treated for smoke inhalation.
— Associated Press