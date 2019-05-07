COLORADO

Seven wounded in Denver school shooting

At least seven students were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a suburban Denver school, and two shooters were taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

The shooting happened at 1:53 p.m. local time at the STEM School Highlands Ranch, a campus with more than 1,800 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Holly Nicholson-Kluth, undersheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting started in the middle school portion of the campus, and an administrator called police after hearing shots. She said she believes the two suspects arrested are juveniles but was unsure whether they attended the school. She said the school is blocks away from a police substation and so officers responded within minutes.

— Susan Svrluga

and Perry Stein

MASSACHUSETTS

Utility will pay $80 million for gas explosions

The utility blamed for a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in September has agreed to pay $80 million to three communities to cover road repairs and other associated costs of the disaster, officials announced Tuesday.

The explosions and fires Sept. 13 in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover were triggered by over-pressurized gas lines. One person died, dozens were injured and more than 100 structures were damaged. Thousands of customers were left without natural gas service, including heat and hot water, during the winter months.

Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who announced the settlement with Columbia Gas of Massachusetts at a news conference, said it takes the financial burden of repairs off taxpayers.

Nearly $62 million of the settlement has been paid to the communities, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Man indicted on murder charges in UNCC shooting

A grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man on murder and other charges in the shooting attack at a North Carolina university that left two students dead and four others wounded.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said the indictments handed down Monday charged Trystan Andrew Terrell with murder, attempted murder and assault in last week’s shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The indictments made public Tuesday offered no additional details.

Officials have described Terrell as a former student who withdrew before the end of this semester.

— Associated Press